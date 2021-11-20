Viral Video of the Week: Salman Khan & Ayat’s cute video of feeding the monkeys took internet by a storm

Salman Khan is quite fond of kids and his affection towards them is evidently visible. He never missed a chance to spend quality time with his nephew and nieces. Be it Nirvaan, Ahil, or his youngest niece Ayat, every kid in the house seems to be fond of the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor. And while it is a treat to watch Salman having a gala time with the kids, recently, the superstar made the headlines after a video of him with niece Ayat surfaced on social media which has been winning hearts.

The video was shared by Salman himself wherein he was seen serving food to the monkeys in his farmhouse. Soon, he was joined by Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s daughter Ayat who was elated to see the monkeys. In the video, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress was seen holding Ayat in his arms and the little munchkin was all smiles while serving bananas to the monkeys. On the other hand, the Antim: The Final Truth actor was all smiles watching Ayat enjoy and giggle in his arms.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s viral video here:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been creating a massive buzz courtesy his upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie also stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana in the lead. The movie is slated to release on November 26. Besides, Salman is also working on the much awaited third instalment of the Tiger franchise which will also star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead.