Viral Video of the Week: Sara Ali Khan shares the news of her nose injury with a witty twist

Sara Ali Khan is one of the celebs in the industry who is quite active on social media. The actress had made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and has won millions of hearts with her gorgeous look, acting prowess and her vibrancy. In fact, Sara also enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and the Love Aaj Kal actress also makes sure to keep the fans intrigued with her posts, be it with her selfies, vacation pics or her witty photos and videos with brother .

In fact, Sara’s knock knock jokes with Ibrahim have also been the talk of the town and speak volumes about the brother-sister equation. However, the Simmba actress' recent knock knock video is making the headlines for a different reason. For the uninitiated, the Pataudi princess recently got injured and suffered a nose injury. And while Sara shared the news on social media, she posted a video of herself talking about her nose injury by cracking a 'knock knock' joke. In the video, Sara was seen wearing a yellow top with green crocodile print. In the video, the actress said, "Knock Knock, knock who?" and then removed the cotton pad on her nose to reveal that she is “Knocked Out”.

Take a look at the video here:

Sara had given a hilarious caption to the post and wrote, “Sorry Amma Abba Iggy. Naak kaat di maine”. Her video went viral on social media in no time. In fact, several fans have sent recovery wishes to the Pataudi princess. One of the Instagram users wrote, “My strong girl she's making fun of her injury too most people start crying.” Another user took to the comment section and commented, “Ooh my god. get well soon girl. We know ur undergoing a hardcore training for Ashwattama. But take care baby”.

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. Besides, she has also reportedly been roped in to play the lead in Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama and is currently working for the role.

Also Read: WATCH: Sara Ali Khan says 'naak kaat di maine' as she reveals her injured nose with a 'knock knock' joke