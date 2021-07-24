VIRAL video of the week: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Neliima Azeem, Ishaan's relatable family banter

For every parent these days, the biggest issue is getting the attention of their child while they are busy using their phones. Most debates and discussions on family dining tables usually are centred around phone usage and well, sometimes children win and other times parents call it a truce. A classic example of this current world problem was seen on social media in and Mira Rajput's household when mum Neliima Azeem asked 'Sasha' for attention as he was on his phone.

The clip that appears to be a goofy sneak peek inside the Kapoor family home was shot by Ishaan and shared by Mira on her social media handle this week. In the funny video, Shahid seemed to be busy on his phone while Mira and his mum Neliima were talking to him. Ishaan, on the other hand, seemed to be occupied with filming the 'home' video and what happened after that left the entire nation resonating with Shahid and Ishaan.

Mira and Neliima teamed up against Shahid as he was occupied on his phone and asked him to listen to them. Mira told Shahid, "you have to listen to us with your eyes," while the family conversation was going on. While we don't know whether Sasha put down his phone or not, we surely caught a glimpse of smiling Ishaan at the end of the video and it seemed like the Beyond The Clouds actor was having fun. The video managed to go viral and many publications shared it on social media. Not just this, fans of Shahid, Ishaan, Mira and Neliima also loved the family banter between the three.

Mira shared the video and wrote, "#HomeVideos Put down your phones. Also @ishaankhatter literally documenting our lives even while we sleep #familia #bts #that70sshowSeveral took to the comment section of the post and shared their thoughts on the video. A fan wrote, "I love this family," with a tear and heart emoji. Another one wrote, "Video bahut hi accha hai bahut hi pyara or bahut ki khubsurat hai (Video is good, and beautiful)" Another fan wrote, "Ishaan is looking like a small kid. '' Another wrote wanted Ishaan to share more videos from his family's shenanigans together and, "@ishaankhatter can we all see more of your documentary?"

Take a look at reactions from fans:

This wasn't the first time that Shahid and Mira's home shenanigans with Neliima and Ishaan were shared on social media. A while back, Ishaan's argument over chocolate had prompted his mum Neliima to threaten him hilariously that she will complain about him to Shahid. That video too had gone viral, all thanks to Neliima Azeem's savage comebacks on Ishaan's answers. On the other hand, Ishaan's home video with his bhabhi doll Mira where he was busy talking about chocolate and chikki also had caught the attention of netizens. Well, seeing the banter between Shahid, Mira, Ishaan and mum Neliima, the nation surely is aware by now that 'phone' will continue to be the cause of such cute bickering at home, no matter what!

