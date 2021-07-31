Viral Video of the week: Taimur Ali Khan’s courtesy towards paps is winning hearts

Living a celeb life in India is not a cakewalk. After all, it isn’t easy to be in the constant media glare. From airport to gym, red carpets to lunch dates, celebs tend to get papped almost every time they step out in the city. Interestingly, not just the stars but the star kids also happen to be the favourite of paps and they often send the shutterbugs on a photo clicking spree every time they step out. Amid this, Kareena Kapoor and ’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most talked about star kids in tinseltown.

The Pataudi prince is not just known for his adorable looks but also fashion statements. He is undoubtedly the apple of the shutterbugs’ eyes and the paps love to capture him. Interestingly, Taimur also loves to interact with the paps and often win hearts with his cute gestures towards fans. Amid this, a video of the little munchkin had surfaced wherein Taimur was papped with his father Saif Ali Khan and sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and his sweet gesture towards the paps has been winning hearts.

In the video, Taimur looked irresistibly cute in a light blue Looney Tunes t-shirt which he had paired with a dark blue shorts and a green coloured mask. He was seen stepping out of a building with his nanny and was waving at the paps. And while he had to make way towards his car, he made sure to put his best behaviour forward towards the paps and asked them if he could go as they were busy clicking his pics. Needless to say, this video is going viral on social media.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Taimur also made the headlines earlier this year after he became an elder brother. Saif and Kareena had welcomed their second son Jeh in February and they have been over the moon due to his arrival. Earlier, Randhir Kapoor had stated that Taimur is quite fond of his little sibling and that Jeh does look like Tim.

