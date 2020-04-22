Virat Kohli admits he was extremely impatient before he met wife Anushka Sharma

In their latest photo, lovebirds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all smiles as they came together for an Instagram Live session.

and Virat Kohli are one power couple. They manage to make heads turn every time they step out or share an adorable social media post. In their latest photo, the lovebirds are all smiles as they came together for an Instagram Live session. Chatting about their journey so far, Virat revealed that he was rather impatient before he met wife Anushka Sharma. For the unversed, Anushka and Virat met on the sets of a shampoo commercial shoot.

Speaking about what Anushka has taught him, the cricketer said, "To be honest the patience bit I have learnt ever since me and Anushka met each other. I was a very impatient before." Adding that the actress has been inspiring. "The learnings from one another that we have had, looking at her personality, looking at her composure in situations has really inspired me to fight it out," Kohli said.

The Indian skipper also added, "Even when things are tough you have to swallow your ego and keep being there in adversity, keep fighting your way out and eventually you will find a way. So that’s what I have seen her do and I have learnt from that." Anushka shared a video with Virat and their fan clubs immediately took note of the same. The fan clubs also shared pictures of the couple on social media. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka have been making the most of this lockdown period by spending time with each other and playing monopoly, doing household chores and cooking.

