Virat Kohli is all hearts for wife Anushka Sharma's new sun kissed photo & fans want one of Virushka together

Anushka Sharma shared a sun-kissed photo in the evening today and Virat Kohli's reaction sure has our attention. Check out the post and comment here.

Virat Kohli and never fail to shell out couple goals every time they are seen together and while they are at home, given the lockdown, all we wish right now is to see more of the two together and get their photos more often. Today, Anushka had shared a photo on social media where she found yet another perfect spot with perfect sunlight and it sure has our attention as well as husband Virat's as he cannot stop gushing over her.

Anushka shared a happy photo by the window as the sunrays kissed her face and she wrote, 'I told you I knew all the sunlight spots.' In no time, Kohli couldn't seem to have controlled all the love he has for her and to indulge in some social media PDA, he went on to share two emoticons, one which was a heart and the other, the heart-eyed face and we totally get it. None the less, what we now want is for them to pose for a sun-kissed photo together and we bet Virushka fans would be in awe of the two.

Check out Virat Kohli's comment on Anushka Sharma's photo here

Meanwhile, Anushka has been receiving a lot of applause for her web series Paatal Lok and while a certain section has raised a voice against the portrayal of certain aspects of religion in the show, by and large, the show has been hailed as one of the finest that India has had as far as the crime genre is concerned.

