Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fans hit back at Shoaib Akhtar over cricketer 'shouldn't have married' remark.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is facing some serious flak form netizens and fans over his latest 'marriage' remarks in relation to Virat Kohli. Turns out, Shoaib Akhtar during an interview was commenting on Virat Kohli stepping down as India's Test Captain. While putting his points across, the Pakistani bowler hinted that somehow Virat's not-so-impressive on field was linked to his marriage with Anushka Sharma.

Shoaib Akhtar claimed that the actress’ husband-star cricketer should not have gotten married and should have concentrated on the game for 10-12 years. While Virat and Anushka have stayed away from reacting, Akhtar's remarks did not go down well with a section of netizens and the couple's die-hard fans.

While netizen called Akhtar's comments "stupid logic", another one wrote, "Shameful. Trying to seek attention by commenting on personal life of Virat Kohli. He should speak about sorry state of citizens and cricket in Pakistan." Pointing out that marriage has nothing to do with an athlete's performance, a fan wrote, "Mein bata ta hu (Let me tell you). After marriage Kapil won WC 83. After marriage Dhoni won WC 11. After marriage Virat won WC 19. All after one year of marriage (sic)," as reported by ETimes.

Anushka penned a powerful note for Virat Kohli a day after the Indian skipper announced that he will be stepping down as captain. The post went viral for all the right reasons.

