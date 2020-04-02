Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose for a quarantine selfie amidst the lockdown; See Pic

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma show their goofy side as they pose for a quarantine selfie on the ninth day of lockdown.

Virat Kohli and are making the most out of their time during the lockdown. As the duo continues to preach social distancing, they also shell out major couple goals. Following the government guidelines and staying home 24/7, Virat and Anushka seem to be finding good company in each other. From day 1, the power couple has been urging people to stay at home in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus, and today, they have shared a glimpse of their life during quarantine.

Virushka seems to be getting all goofy on the ninth day of lockdown as they pose together for a quarantine selfie. Just a while ago, Virat took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie with wife Anushka Sharma. "Our smiles maybe fake but we are not #StayHome #stayhealthy #staysafe," Virat captioned the picture and it is evident they're as bored as we are, but the couple is still staying indoors and following the rules.

Anushka and Virat have been finding ways to entertain themselves but have not been stepping out of their house. Meanwhile, the couple is filling Instagram with some goofy memories. A couple of days ago, Anushka posted a video where the actress was giving a haircut to Virat with kitchen scissors. Another picture shows them making funny expressions as they chill together during the lockdown. A day ago, Anushka shared a picture of herself, Virat and their pet dog, all cuddling together and described it as a priceless feeling.

