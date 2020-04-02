Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose for a quarantine selfie amidst the lockdown; See Pic
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are making the most out of their time during the lockdown. As the duo continues to preach social distancing, they also shell out major couple goals. Following the government guidelines and staying home 24/7, Virat and Anushka seem to be finding good company in each other. From day 1, the power couple has been urging people to stay at home in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus, and today, they have shared a glimpse of their life during quarantine.
Virushka seems to be getting all goofy on the ninth day of lockdown as they pose together for a quarantine selfie. Just a while ago, Virat took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie with wife Anushka Sharma. "Our smiles maybe fake but we are not #StayHome #stayhealthy #staysafe," Virat captioned the picture and it is evident they're as bored as we are, but the couple is still staying indoors and following the rules.
Check it out:
Anushka and Virat have been finding ways to entertain themselves but have not been stepping out of their house. Meanwhile, the couple is filling Instagram with some goofy memories. A couple of days ago, Anushka posted a video where the actress was giving a haircut to Virat with kitchen scissors. Another picture shows them making funny expressions as they chill together during the lockdown. A day ago, Anushka shared a picture of herself, Virat and their pet dog, all cuddling together and described it as a priceless feeling.
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
