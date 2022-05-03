Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma redefine power couple as they hit the gym together; WATCH

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been always redefining what it means to be a power couple. The lovebirds are quite active on social media and often leave fans swooning over them with their loved-up pictures, videos, and posts with each other. They love spending time with each other, be it while chilling out and having fun, or when working out together. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Virat took to his Instagram space and shared a new video where he his seen sweating it out with wifey Anushka.

The cricketer took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and dropped a new video where he is seen at the gym, lifting heavy weights. Virat looked extremely fit with his toned and ripped muscles. In the distance, one could also see Anushka working out with dumbbells. The actress too dished out major fitness inspiration to fans and followers. Sharing this video, Virat captioned the post, “Back to my favourite (weight lifting emoji) With my favourite @anushkasharma (red heart emoji)”. Anushka commented on his post with a slew of emojis.

Here's a screen grab from Virat Kohli’s video:

Click HERE to watch him work out with Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently celebrated her birthday on the first of May. On the special occasion, Virat took to Instagram and posted a couple adorable pictures with her. He also penned down a sweet note that read, “Thank god you were born (red heart emoji). I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out (red heart emoji). Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around (smiling emoji) @anushkasharma.”

On the work front, Anushka is gearing up to feature in a film after four years. She will soon be seen playing the role of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film based on her story titled Chakda Xpress.

ALSO READ: Tuesday Trivia: Did you know why Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli kept their wedding under wraps? Find out