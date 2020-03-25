Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma urge people to follow the 21 days lockdown to eradicate Coronavirus

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make an appeal to the citizens of India to follow the 21 days lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to eradicate Coronavirus.

Virat Kohli and wife have once again appealed to the citizens to wake up to the seriousness of the ongoing situation amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Bollywood celebs have been urging the masses to follow government guidelines in order to prevent further spread of Coronavirus in the country. Eminent sports personalities too have been joining the cause and doing their bit to educate the citizens about the novel virus.

Virat and Anushka had earlier too appealed the netizens to stay indoors and preached self-isolation for a few days. The power couple has now shared an Instagram video once again through which they are urging the netizens to follow the 21 days lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to curb the spreading of COVID-19 in India. Virushka also urged the viewers to follow the guidelines and instructions of the government officials.

Check out the video:

"These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone," Virat Kohli wrote in his caption.

Many people in the country had not been taking the Janta curfew seriously and were taking to the streets despite lockdowns in several cities. Coronavirus cases in India rose to 536, taking up the death toll to 10 which led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare a lockdown in the entire country for 21 days beginning from March 25 at 12A.M. Several people have not been understanding the seriousness of the issue and have not been following the guidelines given by the government officials owing to which the lockdown has been extended.

