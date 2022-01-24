Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's childhood pics go viral as Vamika's photo surfaces on the internet

After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika’s first pictures and video surfaced on the internet, childhood photos of the power couple have been going viral on social media as well. Anushka and Virat have been extremely particular about not revealing their baby’s face in front of the media right since her birth. Time and again, the young parents have requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of Vamika while the latter respectfully obliged. However, in an unexpected turn of events, pictures and videos of the little one started doing the rounds on the internet after they were broadcasted during an India vs South Africa test match yesterday. In the video, Vamika can be seen in mommy Anushka’s arms, as they watched the match from the stands.

As Vamika’s pictures surfaced on the internet, Anushka and Virat’s childhood pictures also went viral on social media. Fans started digging up old throwback pictures that the actress and the Indian skipper had shared on their respective social media handles way back. While netizens swooned over Vamika’s cuteness, they also noted her adorable resemblance to Anushka and Virat when they were babies. A few years back, Anushka had shared a childhood picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen smiling warmly at the camera. Similarly, Virat had also shared a throwback picture from his childhood where he can be seen enjoying a burger.

Take a look:

It should be noted that while some fans were happy to get a glimpse of Vamika, many slammed the broadcaster for invading Virat and Anushka’s privacy and sharing Vamika’s picture without their consent. The power couple have not issued any statement on the incident yet.

