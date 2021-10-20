Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Vamika come together for picture perfect breakfast date in UAE; PHOTO

Updated on Oct 20, 2021 07:47 PM IST
   
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Vamika
In yet another adorable surprise, Virat Kohli dropped a priceless photo with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika while enjoying a meal together in UAE. Recently, Anushka and Vamika joined Virat in the UAE ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup. While Team India gears up for the big tournament, Virat spent some quality time with Anushka and Vamika post the quarantine time. On Wednesday, the Indian skipper shared a heartwarming moment with his family on the dining table and dropped it on the gram. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Virat shared a cute photo of dining with Anushka and Vamika by his side. In the photo, we could see Anushka and Virat sitting across from each other while Vamika dined in her special baby chair with her mum and dad. One could not see her face but her cute pigtails were unmissable in the adorable family photo with Anushka and Virat. Anushka was seen beaming with a smile as she joined Virat on the T20 World Cup tour. 

Take a look:

As soon as Virat shared the cute photo, fans began showering love on the family of three. A fan wrote, "That 2 little pony tails on either side caught my eyes and now can't look anything else apart from that." Another wrote, "King , queen & Princess." 

Previously, Anushka had shared an endearing photo of Virat and Vamika playing together and left netizens mesmerised by the father-daughter bond. She shared the photo and called it her 'whole heart'. She had also given their fans a glimpse of 'love in the time of bubble life' when she was quarantining after travelling to UAE and Virat was away from her and Vamika. 

Meanwhile, this is Virat's last tournament as the T20 captain. The Indian skipper had announced a few weeks back that he will be stepping down as the captain of T20 Indian squad in order to focus on ODI and Test captaincy. Anushka Sharma also had supported his decision and had shown it by reposting Virat's statement on her social media handle. 

Credits: Virat Kohli Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : So called sweet, private and innocent couple using their child for attention..!disgusting
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Allowing baby to drop food all over the floor, i hate parents like that
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Jesus Christ, they're exhausting.
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : What are they doing? No pictures but they'll tease with a glimpse of her pigtails then bark about privacy.
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : I see. It was Kohli's turn today to use their child as a prop.
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Ok private people please keep your life private. We really don't care.
REPLY 3 8 hours ago
Anonymous : A very real family except for the fact that we never see the child’s face
REPLY 3 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Badsoorat bachi maybe the child is cockeyed or retarded
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Ugly husband +ugly wife=ugly child
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : thats really mean
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Virat looks like a hen pecked mouse
REPLY 3 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Anushka is one ugly looking man
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Hungry for attention
REPLY 5 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Attention seeking, attention seeking, attention seeking ,what else?
REPLY 5 9 hours ago
Anonymous : such a happy and real family❤️
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : So real that they cannot be real and normal....looking for attention by hiding baby’s face.
REPLY 4 7 hours ago

