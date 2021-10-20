Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Vamika come together for picture perfect breakfast date in UAE; PHOTO

In yet another adorable surprise, Virat Kohli dropped a priceless photo with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika while enjoying a meal together in UAE. Recently, Anushka and Vamika joined Virat in the UAE ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup. While Team India gears up for the big tournament, Virat spent some quality time with Anushka and Vamika post the quarantine time. On Wednesday, the Indian skipper shared a heartwarming moment with his family on the dining table and dropped it on the gram.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Virat shared a cute photo of dining with Anushka and Vamika by his side. In the photo, we could see Anushka and Virat sitting across from each other while Vamika dined in her special baby chair with her mum and dad. One could not see her face but her cute pigtails were unmissable in the adorable family photo with Anushka and Virat. Anushka was seen beaming with a smile as she joined Virat on the T20 World Cup tour.

As soon as Virat shared the cute photo, fans began showering love on the family of three. A fan wrote, "That 2 little pony tails on either side caught my eyes and now can't look anything else apart from that." Another wrote, "King , queen & Princess."

Previously, Anushka had shared an endearing photo of Virat and Vamika playing together and left netizens mesmerised by the father-daughter bond. She shared the photo and called it her 'whole heart'. She had also given their fans a glimpse of 'love in the time of bubble life' when she was quarantining after travelling to UAE and Virat was away from her and Vamika.

Meanwhile, this is Virat's last tournament as the T20 captain. The Indian skipper had announced a few weeks back that he will be stepping down as the captain of T20 Indian squad in order to focus on ODI and Test captaincy. Anushka Sharma also had supported his decision and had shown it by reposting Virat's statement on her social media handle.

