Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma COVID 19 fundraising campaign elevates the current target to 11 crore

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s initial 7 crore target for the COVID relief fund got its due and the couple has now raised it to 11 crores.

Amidst the massive second wave COVID surge in India, the people living in metro cities and smaller towns are affected all the same. Cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Goa are amongst the few which have been affected the most. Average working-class citizens have risen up to the show and have decided to make everybody sail through this catastrophe. From food, shelter, breathe and medicines, the struggle is on for each Indian who has already contracted the virus himself or known somebody who has. Celebrities like Sonu Sood has occurred to be a legend and a god for some in order to save lives while others are doing their bit to contribute.

Soon as the 2021 IPL got suspended, both Virat & Anushka came away from their team management bio bubble and back to their home. The couple started a COVID relief fund by targeting 7 crores and starting with 2 crores of donation from their own pocket. It is nothing but the unbelievable humanity rising to the challenge that they already collected 7 crores in a mere few days and now the couple decided to increase the target to 11 crores. Indian audience has been known to shell over 40 crores from their pocket on a Friday when a superstar’s film releases hence it is not surprising that the cash is being allocated to save lives.

Take a look at the tweet:

Virat & I are thankful to MPL Sports Foundation for strengthening our efforts to help India fight the pandemic. Your donation of 5 crore empowers us to keep going and has allowed us to increase our goal to 11 crore.@PlayMPL @actgrants @ketto #InThisTogether #ActNow — (@AnushkaSharma) May 12, 2021

Anushka tweeted the raise in targets which will help people across India who are struggling for a hospital bed, oxygen concentrators, and vaccinations. Recently Maharashtra government stopped the vaccination for the age group of 18-44, while 45+ can’t walk for the vaccine unless they have booked the slot. Hope prevails all evil and resources shall overcome what virus takes from people.

