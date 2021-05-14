Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma express gratitude as their campaign raises more than Rs 11 crore for COVID relief

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to their respective social media handles to thank fans for their invaluable contribution to their fund-raising campaign. Take a look.

Power couple Virat Kohli and have been doing their bit to help people fight against COVID-19. In order to reach out to the needy, the two have started a fund-raising campaign, 'In This Together'. The star couple made the initial donation of Rs 2 crore and urged everyone to contribute to the same. The duo has raised more than Rs 11 crore through their initiative and announced the same via a post on social media. Virat and Anushka took social media to thank people who donated for the cause.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the PK actress shared a video wherein the couple can be seen expressing their gratitude. In the video, they can be heard saying, “Hello Everyone. We thank you for your invaluable contribution. Our Keto campaign has now come to an end. We have surpassed our target. Thanks to you. Without your support, this would not have been possible. Let’s continue to do our bit.” The couple also urged everyone to follow Covid 19 protocols of wearing a mask and maintaining social distance. They also requested everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Sharing the video, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star wrote, “Our hearts are filled with gratitude after witnessing the kind of help we have received from you. Thank you once again, Jai Hind.”

The ace cricketer shared the same video on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Anushka and I appreciate each one of you who came forward to support the nation. We are truly grateful. Jai Hind.”

Take a look at the posts below:

Earlier, while thanking her fans for the overwhelming support, Anushka had mentioned, “Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown. We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives. Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn’t be possible without you. Jai Hind.”

