Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma to Hardik Pandya & Natasa; 5 IPL stars who tied the knot with Bollywood actresses

As the IPL 2020 season is in full swing, we take a look at all the present and former players of the tournament who managed to woo Bollywood stars. From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic, the power couples and their photos will blow your mind.

India’s biggest celebration of cricket, IPL 2020 is in full swing and well, this year, it is with a twist. Due to the COVID 19 outbreak, the venue of IPL 2020 changed to UAE and the matches are being held without spectators to avoid any issues. While fans may not be there in the stands, wives of cricketers are often seen in the stadium and today, we decided to take a look at all the present and former IPL stars married to gorgeous Bollywood stars.

Virat Kohli- to Hardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic, we bring forth a list of all the IPL stars who tied the knot with Bollywood’s leading ladies. So, go ahead and check it out.

1. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The current captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Virat Kohli tied the knot with Anushka Sharma back in 2017 in an intimate wedding in Italy. The couple has been making headlines ever since. While Anushka is often spotted cheering for Kohli in the stands, this time, it is even more special as the couple is expecting their first child. Amid this, often, Virat and Anushka shared photos from UAE in their time off and leave the internet in awe. Besides, fans also love to catch a glimpse of the gorgeous Pari actress among the team management as she cheers for her hubby and their team!

2. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Currently playing for Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya is one of the well known all rounders of IPL 2020. The dynamic and handsome cricketer tied the knot with girlfriend Natasa Stankovic this year amid lockdown and left everyone surprised. Not just this, soon Hardik and Natasa revealed that they were expecting their first child together and amid the pandemic, they had their son Agastya on July 30. The couple has ever since been sharing adorable photos of the munchkin on social media. While Hardik left for UAE to play IPL 2020, Natasa stayed back with their newborn. She often shares photos of the little munchkin clad in Mumbai Indians jersey, rooting for his dad at home. Even Hardik misses his little boy and shares photos of him on social media. The adorable trio never ceases to leave fans amazed!

3. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

Although Zaheer Khan no longer plays in IPL and is in Team management of Mumbai Indians, the cricketer manages to stay in headlines. He tied the knot with Chak De India star Sagarika Ghatge in 2017 and often, their adorable photos light up the internet. Amid the IPL 2020 season, reports even came in that Zaheer and Sagarika may be expecting their first child. While the duo is currently in UAE due to the current season of IPL, Sagarika often shares adorable photos of them on her Instagram handle and leaves fans amazed. Recently, on Zaheer’s birthday, Sagarika penned a heartfelt note to him and shared stunning photos. Even Mumbai Indians got together to celebrate the former cricketer’s birthday.

4. Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra

While Harbhajan Singh is not playing the current season of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, fans love his spin bowling and continue to miss him in Chennai Super Kings. The IPL star had tied the knot with Bollywood star Geeta Basra in 2015 and their photos had gone viral back then. The adorable duo often shares photos on social media of their shenanigans and leave netizens amazed. Even when they step out together, they manage to make heads turn. While Bhajji is not playing this IPL season, in the previous seasons, Geeta has cheered for him and his team. The couple even welcomed their daughter in 2016 and ever since, the cute munchkin leaves netizens in awe of her cuteness.

5. Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

One of the most loved Indian cricketers, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement a while back and left everyone emotional. While the cricketer played his last IPL match in IPL 2019 for Mumbai Indians, his fan following continues to await his return to the game. Yuvraj had tied the knot with Bodyguard star Hazel Keech back in 2016 and the couple’s wedding photos and videos were all over the internet. Even Virat and Anushka had attended their wedding ceremonies and their video of dancing together is still loved by netizens. Hazel and Yuvraj keep sharing their adorable photos on social media and back when Yuvi used to play in IPL, often his wife would be spotted in the stands cheering for him. Now, they are spending time together and their cute photos never fail to amaze the internet!

