Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma 'overwhelmed' as COVID 19 fundraiser collects over Rs 3.6 Cr in less than 24 hours

Actress Anushka Sharma and the Indian Cricket team's captain, Virat Kohli had appealed to all to contribute whatever amount possible to a fundraiser they started for COVID 19 relief in India. The couple thanked all today as the fundraiser crossed the halfway mark of its target and urged all to keep going.

Amid India's battle with COVID 19 second wave, Virat Kohli and also stepped up and started a relief fundraiser on Friday where they contributed Rs 2 Crore. With it, they appealed to all their fans, friends and family to help out and support the fundraiser. Now, in less than 24 hours, their COVID 19 relief fundraiser managed to collect over Rs 3.6 Crore and both Anushka and Virat were left overwhelmed by it. The couple took to social media to urge all to keep going in supporting them in the battle against COVID 19 second wave.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka thanked everyone and urged them to continue backing the fundraiser. She wrote, "Grateful to everyone who has donated so far. Thank you for your contribution. We have crossed the half way mark, let’s keep going." On the other hand, Virat also shared the post and was overwhelmed by the support from everyone. He wrote, "3.6 crores in less than 24 hours! Overwhelmed with the response. Let’s keep fighting to meet our target and help the country. Thank you." Their fans also lauded their efforts in helping India to battle COVID 19 second wave.

Take a look at Virushka's posts:

Just yesterday, Anushka and Virat shared a video where they explained how it 'pains' them to see the country suffer amid the second wave. They went on to share that they were starting a fundraiser for COVID 19 relief with Ketto that would help in getting necessary medical equipment and supplies for the needy. Several stars like Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez and more amplified their fundraiser and lauded Virushka for their effort.

Many other celebs also have come forward to help amid the COVID 19 crisis in India. and Nick Jonas also started a global fundraiser to boost the medical infrastructure amid COVID 19 second wave in India. Stars like , Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon and more are also hosting a live fundraiser this weekend to raise funds to support the country amid COVID 19 battle. Other stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood, , Ishaan Khatter and more are amplifying calls for help via social media.

Also Read|Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli start COVID 19 fundraiser, urge all to help: It pains us to see our country suffer

Share your comment ×