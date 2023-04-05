Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reveal the real reason behind laughing pictures of the actors; Says THIS

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting major couple goals and make our hearts melt with their mushy pictures. Well, the lovebirds have been grabbing all the limelight for the past couple of days as they set the internet on fire with their glamorous attire at the event in Mumbai. In a recent chat on the red carpet of a Sports event, both Virat and Anushka revealed the real reason behind the actor laughing so much while taking photographs and it is not what you think.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reveals the real reason behind laughing in photographs

Revealing the real reason, Anushka was quoted saying, “The things photographers say while clicking our pictures are really funny. So, if someone is looking at our pictures and wondering why are we laughing so much, ‘Itna kya funny tha’, it was because they have said something like that. They make comments like, ‘nice look, looking good, looking good.’ That’s so funny.”

Adding to that, Virat narrated a hilarious incident and said, “Today, while we were coming, I almost burst into laughter. I could not control my laughter. Even she asked me are you trying to control your laughter, I said yeah because they were saying things like, ‘Aye kya mast jodi hai re!’ You wouldn’t hear anyone say something like that to us in a normal scenario.”

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma will soon be making a comeback on the silver screen with Chakda Xpress. This film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, an Indian cricketer. Anushka will be seen playing the role of Jhulan. The actress was last seen in a special role in a song in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Before this, she was seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.

