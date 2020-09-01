Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy: When we found it, we were over the moon

As Anushka Sharma has announced her pregnancy lately, soon to be daddy Virat Kohli is beaming with joy and is looking forward to welcome the little munchkin.

and Virat Kohli had sent social media into a tizzy lately after they announced their pregnancy. Yes! The power couple is expecting their first child and will be welcoming their munchkin in January 2021. Ever since then the Virushka fans can’t stop gushing about this new chapter in the couple’s life. Recently, the ace Indian cricketer opened up about embracing fatherhood for the first time and called it an incredible feeling. He also stated that they are looking to welcome the new member in their family.

Talking about the moment when they found the big news, Virat emphasised that they were on cloud nine. “It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is a beautiful feeling. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. When we announced, the kind of love that was showered on us it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan,” Virat said in an interview to RCB Bold Diaries.

He further asserted that the COVID 19 lockdown gave him a chance to spend maximum time with his lady love. In fact, as per Kohli, this was the longest time they got to spend together ever since they had started dating each other. “Just being home, just being in your own home with the person you love, you couldn’t ask for anything better,” he added.

As of now, the soon to be daddy is gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League and has begun practicing for the same.

Credits :RCB Bold Diaries

