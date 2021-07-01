Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s UNSEEN pics from Zaheer & Sagarika’s wedding is all about happy faces

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen having a gala time together during Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding and these pics are proof.

Virat Kohli and are among the most loved power couples in the town. The duo often dishes out major couple goals to the fans. Needless to say, Virat and Anushka, or Virushka as they are fondly called by their fans, are always a sight to behold every time they are spotted together. Interestingly, this adorable couple had recently made it to the trends this morning as some of their unseen pics have been going viral on social media.

These monochromatic pics happens to be from Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding celebrations which took place ahead of Virat and Anushka’s wedding in 2017. In the pics, Virushka was seen having a gala time together as they were shaking a leg together on the dance floor with Zaheer and Sagarika. Interestingly, one of the pics also featured Zaheer pointing a ‘He’s Next’ signboard towards Virat indicating that he is the next groom in the line. To note, while Zaheer and Sagarika had tied the knot in November 2017, Virushka took the plunge on December 11, 2017.

Checkout Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s unseen pics here:

As of now, Virat and Anushka are enjoying the best phase of their lives as they have recently embraced parenthood. The power couple became the proud parents of a baby girl named Vamika. Anusha had also penned a heartwarming note as she had introduced her to the world and wrote, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full.”

