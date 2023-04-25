Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma surprise residents of a society in Bengaluru as they play badminton with them-VIDEO

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been making the most of their time together in Bengaluru. A few days ago, a video of Virat Kohli blowing kisses at Anushka Sharma during an IPL match went viral on Instagram. The next day, the couple was seen enjoying a lunch date together with their families at the famous heritage restaurant Central Tiffin Room in Bengaluru. They were mobbed by their fans as they exited the eatery. Now, Anushka and Virat stepped out for brand promotion on Monday, and were spotted playing badminton together.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma play badminton in Bengaluru

In a video that has now gone viral on Instagram, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are seen playing badminton together with the residents of a housing society. The power couple was on the same team, and the two flaunted their badminton skills. Anushka Sharma opted for a chic, sporty look and wore a black sleeveless t-shirt with black shorts, while Virat was seen wearing a white and blue striped t-shirt along with black track pants. In her Instagram stories, Anushka shared that they ‘surprised residents at a society’ by playing badminton with them.

Virat and Anushka clearly make for a great team, and this video is proof! After the badminton match, Anushka and Virat were seen posing with selfies for fans. “Beautiful couple,” commented one Instagram user, while another one wrote, “Couple goals.” Check out the video below!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are truly couple goals! Just yesterday, Anushka shared a fun dance reel with Virat Kohli. The two were seen grooving to a Punjabi track in the gym. Both Virat and Anushka are good dancers, and their energetic moves left us impressed. While initially, they aced the dance moves, Virat ended up hurting himself, leaving Anushka Sharma in splits. “Dance pe chance ….. skills - @iamsidkaul …. - @shubhworldwide,” wrote Anushka Sharma, while sharing the hilarious video.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, in which she will essay the lead role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie will release on Netflix.

