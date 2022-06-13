Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma with Vamika return from their Maldives vacation & wave at shutterbugs; PICS
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen making heads turn with their style sense as they were clicked at the airport.
In the pics, Virat and Anushka were winning hearts with their summer special style statement as the couple had opted for comfy outfits to beat the heat. The ace Indian cricketer exuded charm in his white shirt and matching trousers which he had paired with loafers. On the other hand, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was seen wearing a black coloured sleeveless crop top which was paired with matching pyjamas and a pair of white sneakers. Anushka had completed her look with a hat. Besides, the power couple made sure to wear a mask as they stepped out of the airport in wake of the significant rise in COVID-19 cases.
Take a look at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s airport pics:
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, is set to make her onscreen comeback with Chakda Xpress. The movie is a biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will feature Anushka playing the role of a cricketer for the first time on screen.
