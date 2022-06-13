Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma with Vamika return from their Maldives vacation & wave at shutterbugs; PICS

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and they are often seen dishing out major relationship goals to fans. The two believe in living lives to the fullest and doesn’t miss out on a chance to take out time from their respective busy schedule for a quick family vacation. Recently, Anushka and Virat were seen holidaying in the Maldives with their princess Vamika and even treated fans with beautiful pics from the tropical paradise. And now, the power couple is back in Mumbai and was clicked at the airport today.

In the pics, Virat and Anushka were winning hearts with their summer special style statement as the couple had opted for comfy outfits to beat the heat. The ace Indian cricketer exuded charm in his white shirt and matching trousers which he had paired with loafers. On the other hand, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was seen wearing a black coloured sleeveless crop top which was paired with matching pyjamas and a pair of white sneakers. Anushka had completed her look with a hat. Besides, the power couple made sure to wear a mask as they stepped out of the airport in wake of the significant rise in COVID-19 cases.

Take a look at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s airport pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, is set to make her onscreen comeback with Chakda Xpress. The movie is a biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will feature Anushka playing the role of a cricketer for the first time on screen.

