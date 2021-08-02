Virat Kohli asks 'who took these pictures' as Anushka Sharma posts them without credit; See her reply

Over the past few weeks, and Virat Kohli have been lighting up the internet with their adorable photos from the UK trip ahead of Team India's upcoming tournament. Fans of Virushka have been loving their postcards from the UK and recently too, Anushka treated all to some gorgeous snaps of herself. However, she shared them without crediting the photographer. Noticing the same, now, Virat has demanded to know 'who' clicked the photos in a cheeky comment.

But, being her fun self, Anushka too had a cool comeback for hubby Virat as she replied to him in the comments. On Anushka's recent photos that featured her in a casual avatar while strolling in the countryside in the UK, Virat wrote, "Who took these pictures?" To this, Anushka had a cute but cheeky reply. She wrote, "@virat.kohli a really good fan." Seeing the cute banter between the adorable husband and wife, fans of the two were left in awe.

Take a look:

This is not the first time that Anushka teased Virat about being a 'fan'. A few days back, Anushka had shared stunning photos while enjoying her UK trip in which Virat too was seen goofing around. Sharing the photos, Anushka had written, "Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy . Anything for my fans!" The 'fan' in the picture was none other than Indian skipper Virat.

Meanwhile, recently, Anushka shared a picture perfect photo featuring Ishant Sharma, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Athiya Shetty, Tanya Wadhwa, Pratima along with her and Virat. The players seemed to be chilling with their loved ones in the UK ahead of their upcoming tournament from August 4. The photos of KL Rahul, Athiya hanging out with Virushka went viral on social media as well.

