Virat Kohli is an awwdorable dad as he waves & coyly smiles at daughter Vamika in the stands; VIRAL video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in South Africa along with their daughter Vamika as the skipper leads the Indian cricket team in the ongoing test series against South Africa. Now, a video featuring Virat has gone viral on social media. In the adorable video, Virat can be seen smiling and waving at Vamika, who is seated with mommy Anushka Sharma in the stands. As Virat walks towards the stadium, he is seen making cute gestures at his year-old daughter to make her smile.

As per reports, the video showcasing Virat was captured during the first session of the third day of the test series between India versus South Africa. Virat was reportedly walking towards the dressing room to have lunch when he spotted Vamika in the stands. On seeing his daughter, Virat adorably waved a ‘Hi’ at her and started doing some cute and funny gestures at Vamika to make the little one laugh. The video, which has become viral on social media, is melting netizens’ hearts.

In other news, Virat and Anushka recently celebrated their daughter’s first birthday on the 11th of January. Anushka took to Instagram and shared a couple of happy pictures where she can be seen holding Vamika in her arms. In another picture, Anushka and Virat were seen laughing with joy as they raised a toast. Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, “The sun with bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned ONE!" Anushka added, "The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here, I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys!! (You know who you are)."