Virat Kohli Birthday: After embracing fatherhood, 5 special family photos of cricketer with Anushka & Vamika

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 05, 2021 12:22 AM IST  |  34.9K
   
Virat Kohli 33rd birthday
Anushka and Virat, who got married in December 2017, welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 (Pic Credits: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram)
Advertisement

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has the nation's eyes on him when he walks out on the field. And the cricketer manages to have ample attention even off the field and on social media. Earlier this year, Virat Kohli became a proud father to his and wife Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika.

Anushka and Virat, who got married in December 2017, welcomed their first child in January 2021 much to the delight of fans. The cricketer since then has become a doting dad and several photos on social media have hinted at what a great and loving father Virat is. In the first few months, Virat's photos of carrying Vamika at the airport had also gone viral and sent Virushka fans into a frenzy.

As the cricketer celebrates his 33rd birthday today, we went back over the last 10 months to pull out some heartwarming and adorable family photos of Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

In the Making

anushka_virat_inline.jpg

Weeks after Anushka and Virat announced that they were expecting their first child, the cricketer shared this adorable photo with his wife from a team dinner with Indian cricketers and their partners. A soon-to-be born Vamika is also in the frame as Virat lovingly holds Anushka close.

Memorable Firsts

While the couple made it crystal clear that they will not be revealing their daughter's identity, they still treated fans with their first photo as parents. In the picture, a happy Virat and Anushka can be seen holding an infant Vamika in their arms.  

Daddy's Girl

Vamika is only 10 months old and has already begun touring with her dad for his cricket tournaments. The Captain is accompanied by Anushka and Vamika and as a family they've already visited the UK and the Middle East. No wonder, Vamika is a little Daddy's Girl.

Perfect Breakfast Date

The trio are currently in Dubai for the ongoing T20 World Cup and as a doting dad, Virat makes sure to spend quality team with his family even when he's touring. This breakfast date picture is a perfect example of that.

Team India

When outside India, team India often chills together. The squad now includes quite a few children and it is a one big party when they all come together and have a blast. Anushka and Virat often take Vamika around to see the sights. She's truly team India.

Here's wishing Virat Kohli a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vamika's Halloween PICS with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya's kids are priceless

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

₹12,499.00
₹14,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹2,499.00
₹2,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹140.00
₹175.00 (20%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement For Prime

Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacemen...

₹11,499.00
₹14,499.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹34.00
₹99.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/additional Exchange Offers

Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/addit...

₹12,499.00
₹13,999.00 (11%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹95.00
₹100.00 (5%)
 Buy Now
Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition (bass Blue)

Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition (bass Blue)

₹1,799.00
₹2,190.00 (18%)
 Buy Now
View All