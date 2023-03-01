Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma an ‘inspiration’; Says the sacrifices she made as a mother have been massive

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most popular and adored celebrity couples. They tied the knot in December 2017, and their love for each other has only gotten stronger over the last 5 years! Virat and Anushka embraced parenthood as they welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021. They have been keeping her away from the limelight, but often share cute glimpses of the time they spend with her, on Instagram. Without revealing Vamika’s face, Anushka and Virat often give fans glimpses of the quality time they spend with her. Recently, Virat shared that Anushka Sharma has made a lot of sacrifices in the past two years, and that she is an inspiration for him.

In his recent RCB podcast, Virat Kohli said that in the past two years, as a mother, Anushka Sharma has made sacrifices that have been ‘massive’. He realized that whatever problems he had, were nothing in comparison. He added that so long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much as that is the basic requirement. Praising his wife, he said that Anushka has been a huge inspiration for him and he has changed for the better ever since he fell in love with her. Virat mentioned that his life had a completely different perspective earlier, but then after falling for Anushka, he started processing changes with him.

Virat shared that Anushka’s outlook towards life was different, and it changed him for the better and he became more accepting of things.