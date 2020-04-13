Virat Kohli 'can’t stop, won’t stop' staring at wife Anushka Sharma as she kisses their pet dog; See PHOTO

Virat Kohli shared an endearing photo with wife Anushka Sharma on Monday. The Indian skipper won hearts with his sweet expression as he stared at his wife in the photo. Check it out.

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the sweetest treats of PDA have been coming in on social media from and Virat Kohli and fans just can’t stop loving them. While often, Anushka and Virat have raised awareness about Coronavirus on social media in recent times through their social media handles, they also have been sharing endearing updates about each other that have been lighting up the internet. Once again, Virat dropped an endearing photo of Anushka and himself and won us over.

On Monday, the Indian Cricket Team’s captain took to social media to share a cute photo with wife Anushka and their pet dog. While the cutest thing was seeing Anushka smother their dog with kisses, but the thing that stole the limelight was Virat staring at his ladylove while she is busy with the pet. The expression on Captain Kohli’s face left netizens cheering him on and calling it ‘the look of love.’ Anushka and Virat could be seen lying on the floor and chilling at home.

Also Read|Anushka Sharma urges people NOT to discriminate against medical professionals battling COVID 19

Virat captioned the photo as, “Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing.” Seeing the adorable PDA between Anushka and Virat, fans couldn’t stop gushing over their photo. A day back, Virat and Anushka relished homemade golgappas amidst the lockdown and the Zero star shared photos on her Instagram story.

Check out Anushka and Virat’s photo:

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, Anushka shared a strong message urging people not to discriminate against COVID 19 patients and medical professionals who are fighting Coronavirus head on. The Zero star and the Indian Skipper also contributed to the PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM’s relief fund for COVID 19 to help those who are suffering due to the lockdown and Coronavirus.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More