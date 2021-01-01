Virat Kohli cannot keep his hands off Anushka Sharma as soon to be parents ring in 2021 with Hardik & Natasa

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma rang in the New Year with cricketer Hardik Panday and Natasa Stankovic. The cricketers shared pictures.

The New Year is extra special for Virat Kohli and as the couple will embrace parenthood in 2021. The actress announced that she and the Indian cricketer are expecting their firstborn last year and recently spoke about her journey. Before Virat and Anushka dive into the roller coaster year, they were seen enjoying dinner and ringing in the new year with Virat's fellow Indian cricket team member Hardik Pandya, his wife Natasha Stankovic and a few other friends.

Both the cricketers took to their respective Instagram accounts to share pictures from the get-together. In the photos shared by Virat, the cricketer is seen embracing Anushka while smiling for the camera. He shared the photos with the caption, "Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together with friends in safe environments. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021."

Meanwhile, Hardik shared the picture of the group together and wrote, "A get together with friends to bring in the year. All duly tested and safe Happy new year to you all."

Check out the photos below:

