Virat Kohli cannot take eyes off Anushka Sharma in their new PHOTOS; Actor says 'we clean up well'

Kicking off Saturday in chic style, Anushka Sharma surprised fans with new and stunning photos of her and Virat Kohli from what looks like a shoot. The power couple made a snazzy statement as they decked up in formals and looked their best in the new photos. While Anushka slayed in a shiny gown, Virat rocked a black suit. The Indian cricketer could not take his eyes off his beautiful wife Anushka and well, fans were left in awe of the power couple.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared stylish photos in which she and Virat could be seen posing on a black couch. Anushka opted for a dazzling gown with feather detailing at the bottom while Virat donned a black suit with matching tie. Sharing the photos, Anushka wrote, "We clean up well." As soon as the photos were shared on social media, celebs, as well as fans, reacted to them. While Zoya Akhtar was all hearts for Anushka and Virat's photos, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi agreed with her caption and wrote, "VERY well indeed. Mahsha'Allah."

See Anushka and Virat's new photos:

Recently, Virat had shared a cute selfie with wife Anushka and had given fans a glimpse of daughter Vamika's playpen at home. Anushka had joked about doing 'anything for her fans' in the comments of the post and had address Virat as her fan. Virushka fans certainly have been enjoying these sweet visual treats being shared by the power couple on social media for them. The couple's recent ad together also went viral on social media and their chemistry once again won hearts.

On the work front, Anushka has stepped away from Clean Slate Productions to focus on her first love 'acting.' She is currently shooting for Chakda Xpress. The film will release on Netflix. On the other hand, Virat is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022.

Also Read|Anushka Sharma’s heartfelt note for hubby Virat Kohli as he quits Test Captaincy will win your heart