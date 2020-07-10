Virat Kohli can't stop gushing over Anushka Sharma's photo in a bikini; Showers her with love emoticons

Anushka Sharma has recently given a glimpse of one of her photoshoots on Instagram in which she looks stunning. Meanwhile, her husband Virat has dropped a comment on the same.

and Virat Kohli are among the most adorable couples of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them tied the knot back in 2017 and have been an inseparable part of each other’s lives since then. As of now, they are enjoying their quarantine break and spending an ample amount of time together. In the midst of all this, both of them are also treating their fans with numerous posts on social media from time to time.

Recently, Anushka has shared the picture of one of her photoshoots on her Instagram handle in which she looks absolutely stunning. The actress is seen wearing a printed black bikini teamed up with a sleeveless yellow crochet shrug in the picture. Moreover, her killer expressions in the picture are sure to send the fans into a frenzy. As soon as she shared this picture on her Instagram handle, comments started pouring in from everyone. Anushka’s husband Virat has also showered her with a few heart emoticons in the comments section.

Check out the picture and Virat’s comment on the same below:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the movie Zero co-starring and that was released in 2018. It was helmed by Aanand L. Rai. However, the movie failed miserably at the box office. As of now, Anushka is trying her hands in production and has come out successful in the same. We can take the examples of Paatal Lok and Bulbbul here which have received a humongous response from the audience.

