  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Virat Kohli can't stop gushing over Anushka Sharma's photo in a bikini; Showers her with love emoticons

Anushka Sharma has recently given a glimpse of one of her photoshoots on Instagram in which she looks stunning. Meanwhile, her husband Virat has dropped a comment on the same.
2968 reads Mumbai
Virat Kohli can't stop gushing over Anushka Sharma's photo in a bikini; Showers her with love emoticons Virat Kohli can't stop gushing over Anushka Sharma's photo in a bikini; Showers her with love emoticons
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most adorable couples of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them tied the knot back in 2017 and have been an inseparable part of each other’s lives since then. As of now, they are enjoying their quarantine break and spending an ample amount of time together. In the midst of all this, both of them are also treating their fans with numerous posts on social media from time to time.

Recently, Anushka has shared the picture of one of her photoshoots on her Instagram handle in which she looks absolutely stunning. The actress is seen wearing a printed black bikini teamed up with a sleeveless yellow crochet shrug in the picture. Moreover, her killer expressions in the picture are sure to send the fans into a frenzy. As soon as she shared this picture on her Instagram handle, comments started pouring in from everyone. Anushka’s husband Virat has also showered her with a few heart emoticons in the comments section.

Check out the picture and Virat’s comment on the same below:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the movie Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif that was released in 2018. It was helmed by Aanand L. Rai. However, the movie failed miserably at the box office. As of now, Anushka is trying her hands in production and has come out successful in the same. We can take the examples of Paatal Lok and Bulbbul here which have received a humongous response from the audience.  

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement