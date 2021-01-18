Virat Kohli changes Twitter bio post welcoming baby girl with Anushka Sharma & its nothing less than endearing

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021. Meanwhile, check out his current Twitter bio.

and Virat Kohli’s fans were elated when the couple announced sometime back that they have been blessed with a baby girl. Yes, that’s right. The actress who made her entry in Bollywood with the starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is now a proud mom. She gave birth to the little one on January 11, 2021. The couple has been showered with numerous wishes and blessings from around the world on social media since then.

Now, the Indian cricketer has done something really sweet that has caught the attention of the netizens. That is because Virat has changed his Twitter bio which is nothing less than endearing for many. It now reads as “A proud husband and father” and we are sure Anushka would now be feeling like the luckiest woman in the world after having a look at the same! Meanwhile, the couple is yet to give a glimpse of their daughter on social media.

Check out Virat Kohli’s Twitter bio below:

Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Virat Kohli back in 2017 and the couple has shown inevitable love towards each other since then. Be it Virat backing Anushka on certain situations or be it the latter cheering him up amid cricket matches, both of them have always set major relationship goals for others. Meanwhile, the actress who was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero will reportedly resume work soon this year much to the excitement of her fans.

Also Read: Parents Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli issue statement on privacy: Kindly don't carry content that has our child

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Virat Kohli Twitter

Share your comment ×