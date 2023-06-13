Virat Kohli confesses being bowled over by Hrithik Roshan’s dance; Calls Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai a ‘cult hit’

Cricket sensation and India’s topmost player Virat Kohli reveals his childhood scrap book, which mentions Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan as his ‘most admirable person’. In a recent viral video, Virat Kohli confessed to being an admirer of Hrithik Roshan since childhood. He further added that he was blown away by the Vikram Vedha actor’s dance moves and understood the craze behind his debut film Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai.

Virat Kohli on being an admirer of Hrithik Roshan

In the viral video, Virat Kohli is seen saying, “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai was a cult, I’d gone crazy, especially the dancing.” Hrithik Roshan is the millennial superstar who marked his entrance in the entertainment world and turned into an overnight sensation. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai not only offered the country a new superstar but also began a dance revolution led by Hrithik Roshan. Breaking records with just his first film, the actor turned into a star immediately, generating ‘Hrithik Mania’ all over the country.

One of the most desirable men in the world and amongst the richest sports celebrities, Virat Kohli also resonates with the frenzy for Hrithik Roshan’s irresistible charm.

While Virat Kohli just wrapped the latest season of IPL and has been busy in the World Test Championship final at the Oval in Australia, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his upcoming film Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, and is touted to be India’s first aerial action franchise. The film went on floors last year in November at the Assam Airbase.

