Virat Kohli congratulates Amitabh Bachchan on winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Calls him an inspiration

Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award on Sunday, 29 December, by President Ram Nath Kovind. The legendary actor was present in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan for the award ceremony along with his family members. Amitabh Bachchan's fans and celebrities have been posting congratulatory messages for the superstar on social media. On receiving the award, Amitabh Bachchan also took to the stage and acknowledged the gesture. he veteran actor had to skip this year's National Film Awards ceremony, which took place last week, due to health issues.

Not only Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities but even Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli congratulated Big B on winning this prestigious award. He tweeted, "Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still continue to be an inspiration to many. @SrBachchan #GreatestOfAllTime." Expressing his gratitude on winning the award, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3596 - ..my gratitude and my affection to the people of this great Country, INDIA .. for this recognition .. https://youtu.be/9agNfo9aOdQ."

Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still continue to be an inspiration to many. @SrBachchan #GreatestOfAllTime — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2019

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Badla co-starring and next, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with and and Rumi Jaffery's Chehre with Emraan Hashmi. It also stars , Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for release on 24 April 2020. Big B will be playing the role of a lawyer in the film.

