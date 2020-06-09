Virat Kohli cracked up Anushka Sharma by hiding his face at the airport during their dating days

We stumbled upon some old photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from their dating days and it is bound to crack you up. Check it out below.

Virat Kohli and have given their fans lot of reasons to cheer about amid this lockdown. Throughout the last two months, the couple kept their fans entertained. While Anushka shared some hilarious videos on her Instagram, Virat Kohli did not stop praising his wife during his live Instagram interviews with different sports persons. Their fans went into a tizzy every time the cricketer said something adorable about Anushka.

Thanks to these fans and fan clubs, their popular hashtag 'Virushka' is constantly buzzing on Twitter. Today, we stumbled upon some old photos of the couple from their dating days and it is bound to crack you up. In the photo, Virat and Anushka can be seen at Mumbai airport walking towards their car. However, in a bid to hide from the paparazzi, Virat can be seen holding his luggage bag right in front of his face.

Virat's impromptu move naturally cracked up his then girlfriend Anushka Sharma who can be seen having a hearty laugh in the photos. Check out the photos shared by Virushka's die-hard fan:

Virat recently spoke of Anushka's brilliance in a chat with cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. The Indian team captain opened up on Anushka's fearless approach to work. "Her making choices of what she wants to do as a project, as a film as an actor or as a producer comes from the right place. She is a person who always does the right thing, she follows her gut, she follows her instincts and she follows it to the tee. She is absolutely fearless, so when she does that she believes in that project. It is something that I've also learned looking at her," the skipper had revealed.

