Virat Kohli cutely holds onto Anushka Sharma post a desi street food date in the UK; PHOTO

As the excitement of the India Vs England test match increases, fans of Virat Kohli are also keeping a close check on his UK trip with and daughter Vamika. Now, a new photo of Virushka has hit the internet from a lunch date in the UK and we cannot get over how cutely Virat held onto Anushka in the selfie. A street food restaurant in the UK shared a selfie that their chef clicked with Anushka and Virat after they relished street food.

Taking to their Twitter handle, the restaurant shared the selfie clicked by their chef when Anushka and Virat were leaving. In the photo, Anushka could be seen clad in a printed blazer with a tee and a floral bottom. She could be seen wearing a mask as she posed next to Virat. Virat could be seen with his hand on Anushka's shoulder. The Indian Cricket team's captain could be seen clad in a white tee, denim jacket, jeans and white sneakers. The couple enjoyed a late lunch at the restaurant known for Indian street food.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on Onam, team India players along with their partners visited a restaurant in the UK to enjoy a meal and celebrate the festival. The photos were all over the internet and netizens could not stop gushing over how Virushka are making the most of the match breaks in between to spend time together. While spending time in the UK, Anushka and Virat also celebrated their daughter Vamika's 6-months birthday.

Virat is currently leading the Indian test team squad in a test match series against the England Cricket team. Another match is scheduled to kick off today in the UK.

