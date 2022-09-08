Virat Kohli dedicates his 71st international century to wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika; Watch video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most talked about, admired, and loved celebrity couples in India. They tied the knot in 2017 in Italy in an intimate gathering. Since then, they have been living a happy life together. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been very public about their love for one another. They welcomed little daughter Vamika in 2021 and are now a happy family of three. Anushka recently quit her production house Clean Slate Filmz to focus on her acting career and to nurture her little daughter while Virat Kohli has been focusing on his cricketing career.

Virat Kohli scored his first international century in over a thousand days and his 71st century overall. The cricketer scored his century in the t20 international game against Afghanistan, in Asia Cup 2022. With the 100, he became the fastest cricketer to reach the milestone of 71 hundreds and now trails only behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of the number of international hundreds. The cricketing hundred calmed many nerves and satisfied many fans who waited for this glorious moment for a really long time. In the mid-match presentation, when Virat Kohli was asked to talk about how he felt about his hundred, he said, "You see me standing here right now because all the things that have been put in perspective has been done by one person who stood by me through all these difficult times and that's Anushka. This hundred is specially dedicated to her and our little daughter Vamika as well". Virat Kohli's century, coupled with a terrific bowling effort, led to India winning the match against Afghanistan, quite comfortably.