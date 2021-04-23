Virat Kohli dedicates IPL 2021’s first fifty & 6000 runs to daughter Vamika; Anushka’s brother shares PIC

In a one-sided match against RR, Virat Kohli opened for RCB and ended up scoring a fifty and completing the benchmark of 6000 runs which he ends up dedicating to daughter Vamika in a heartfelt gesture

RCB captain and one half of the opening batsman Virat Kohli scored a brilliant knock of 72 in 47 balls beating Rajasthan Royals in their own game by 10 wickets. With which, Virat also became the highest run-scorer in the history of IPL by completing a benchmark of 6000 runs. RCB has played 4 games in the season so far and has won every last one of them collecting 8 points in total. Virat stood on the pitch with both legs on the ground and scored the season’s first fifty by playing a phenomenal knock in the form against all forms of bowlers of RR.

In a sweet and heartfelt gesture, Virat Kohli dedicated his brilliant knock to his newly born daughter Vamika. After completing his fifty, Virat looked right up at the pavilion towards made the hand gesture of holding a baby in the arms after which he blew kisses towards her. He showed his love towards his daughter to the millions of fans who consume IPL on a daily basis. Virat’s excellence as a batsman is matched by none and he stands at the top of world cricket with his bat but as a doting father for his 3-month-old daughter, he has won hearts like never before.

The management has allowed wives and family members to be with players during the IPL season in India on the condition that everybody has to live in one bio bubble. Anushka is traveling with Virat for this season as she had gone to UAE with him as well during the last season.

