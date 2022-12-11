Virat Kohli drops a dreamy pic with Anushka Sharma on their 5th anniversary; Here's how she REACTED

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo often dishes out couple goals with their adorable social media banter. Anushka and Virat got married on 11th December 2017 and today, they are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, Virat took to social media to wish his ladylove with a dreamy post. He shared a beautiful picture with Anushka and penned a beautiful note for her.

In the picture, Virat is seen sporting a formal look while Anushka has opted for an all-white outfit. With their eyes closed, the duo is seen holding each other's hands as they pose for a beautiful portrait. Sharing the picture with fans, Virat wrote, "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart." To this, Anushka funnily replied, "Thank god you didn’t go for ‘payback’ post." Have a look:

Soon after Virat shared the post, fans were all hearts for the picture. A fan commented, "Happy anniversary both of you." Another fan commented, "Whatta pic..you guyssss."

Anushka Sharma's quirky anniversary wish for Virat Kohli

Anushka shared a quirky post to wish her better-half. She shared throwback pictures of him and also morphed Virat's face on her film Pari's poster. Along with it, she wrote, "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! Pic 1 - me knowing you’ve always got my back Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER." Have a look:

