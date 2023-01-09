Virat Kohli drops a pic from vacay with Vamika, Anushka Sharma; Here are 5 more pics of her shared by Virushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples in town. Every time they share pictures on social media, they go viral in no time. Recently, the couple made news after a video featuring them and their daughter Vamika stormed the Internet. The duo jetted off to Vrindavan to visit an ashram to seek blessings. Vamika's face was revealed in the video. Netizens were seen gushing over her cuteness. On Monday afternoon, Virat took to his Instagram handle and dropped an aww-dorable picture with Anushka and Vamika from their recent vacay. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Vamika's family time by the beach

Virushka took their daughter to Dubai for celebrating the New Year with family. Today, the cricketer offered a glimpse of their quick getaway. In the picture, the trio is seen walking on the beach with their backs on the camera. They are seen enjoying the beautiful sunset view. Anushka and Virat are seen holding their angel's hands as she takes her first steps. The couple is seen twinning in black while the munchkin is seen sporting a grey t-shirt with printed shorts. Virat shared the picture with caption in Punjabi that read, "Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan." The picture is all things cute. Have a look:



Soon after Virat shared the picture, the fans and his friends were seen dropping comments. His brother Vikas Kohli wrote, "God bless." Aparshakti Khurana wrote, "God blessssss!!!! Always!!!!! Basss zindagi yeh hii hai." Fans were all hearts for the sweet family. Picture perfect On their 4th anniversary, Virat shared this perfect family picture featuring him, Anushka and Vamika. In the picture, Anushka is seen holding her princess in her arms while Virat is busy clicking a selfie. Vamika is seen cutely playing with her mommy's cheek. The couple look absolutely happy and content. In his note for Anushka, he also wrote that it was special because it was their first anniversary as a family. A part of his note read, "This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin."



The family that eats together, stays together Netizens were left in awe of this picture shared by Virat. It was such a delight to see the coolest mommy-daddy in town enjoying breakfast with their little one. Vamika is seen donning two little ponytails while sitting on her chair while the couple is seen flashing their smiles for the camera. Virat shared the picture with a red heart emoji in the caption.

Like mother, like daughter On the occasion of International Women's Day, Virat posted this heartwarming picture of Anushka and Vamika. This was one of the first pictures that were shared by the couple after Vamika's arrival. Along with the picture, he penned a long note as he celebrated the women in his life. A part of his note read, "Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother."



Kolkata diaries During the shoot of Chakda Xpress in Kolkata, Anushka took Vamika along with her. After wrapping up the shooting schedule, the mother-daughter duo was seen taking over the streets with masks on their face. Anushka took to her handle and dropped a picture with Vamika after they visited Kalighat temple. Her post read, "Eat-Pray-Love: My Kolkata photo dump! #ScheduleWrap #ChakdaXpress #Kolkata."



Daddy's lil girl During their visit to the UK, Anushka and Virat took Vamika to the park to celebrate her 6 months. Anushka shared a photo dump from the park. One of the pictures featured Virat and his baby girl. The father-daughter duo was caught in a candid moment while enjoying the greenery. Virat was seen holding her in his arm and hugging her. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli-Vamika seek blessings in Vrindavan; Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal visit Siddhivinayak