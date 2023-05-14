Virat Kohli drops an unseen silhouette of Anushka Sharma with Vamika on Mother's Day; Fans shower love

Today, the country is celebrating a very special occasion, Mother's Day. Becoming a mother is truly a priceless feeling and it can't be expressed in words. To celebrate the special day, ace cricketer Virat Kohli took to social media and wished his wife Anushka Sharma, and their mothers. He shared an unseen picture of Anushka and their daughter Vamika, which is simply unmissable.

Virat Kohli wishes Anushka Sharma on Mother's Day

A while ago, Virat shared three pictures on his Instagram handle. The first picture features a silhouette of Anushka and Vamika enjoying a serene view from their balcony. The mother-daughter duo is lost in their own beautiful world. The second and the third pictures feature throwback moments with his mom and Anushka's mom from their wedding. Along with the pictures, Virat wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day" followed by red heart emojis. Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, Anushka dropped a comment on it. She wrote, "Thank you." His fans were seen gushing over his sweet gesture. A fan wrote, "Guy posted not just for his mom but also for his aunt and the better half too...setting standards or what." Another fan wrote, "These super moms." Others were seen asking him to win today's match and surprise Anushka and his mom.

Virat and Anushka welcomed their baby girl Vamika in January 2021. The couple has kept her away from the public eye since then. They have requested the paparazzi to not click her pictures and respect their privacy.

Anushka was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently made a special appearance in Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan's Qala. Next, she will be seen in Chakda 'Xpress. She will be essaying the role of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress left no stone unturned to prepare for her role. She learned cricket skills to ace her performance. The film will be released on Netflix soon. Chakda 'Xpress will mark her return to films post her daughter Vamika's birth.

