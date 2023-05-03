Virat Kohli drops carfie with Anushka Sharma as they go 'out and about in Delhi'; Fans ask 'Where is Vamika?'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo never fails to dish out major couple goals whenever they drop a picture online. On Wednesday afternoon, Virat took to Instagram and shared a picture with his ladylove. It seems like Virat took some time off from his hectic schedule to be with Anushka. The power couple was seen exploring the streets of Delhi today.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma take over Delhi streets in style

Virat posted the picture amid his IPL controversy with Gautam Gambhir. In the picture, Virat and Anushka are seen sitting in their car while they are out and about in the capital. He is seen sporting a grey t-shirt while Anushka has opted for an all-black outfit. The duo is seen flashing their million-dollar smiles as they pose for the selfie. Post enjoying a lunch date in Bengaluru recently, Anushka and Virat have reached Delhi now. Along with the picture, Virat wrote, "Out and about in delhi." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the picture, fans were seen gushing over them. A fan wrote, "Enjoying Delhi weather it seems." Another fan asked, "Where is cutiee Vamika?" One of the comments also read, "Ayeee kyaa mast jodi hai ree."

Meanwhile, Anushka celebrated her birthday on May 1. On the special occasion, Virat shared unseen pictures of his wife from their old trips. Along with it, he penned a beautiful note for his 'everything'. His post read, "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything."

Work front

Anushka was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Next, she will be seen in Chakda Xpress. She will be seen essaying the role of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This will be her first feature film after Vamika's birth.

