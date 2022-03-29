Virat Kohli drops a fun selfie with wifey Anushka Sharma, is it from Vamika's play area?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make for a cute couple. These two often set couple goals and make their fans believe in true love. Well, both Virat and Anushka are not that active on social media but once in a while, they make sure to share a picture or two that melt our hearts. Today too, they shared a selfie of themselves from what appears to be their balcony. The smiles on their faces is proof of the fact that they are in a happy space. But what caught our attention was the kids' play area in the background, making us wonder if that is Vamika’s play area?

In the selfie, Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a white and orange coloured top. She flaunts her no-makeup look and has a smile on her face. On the other hand, we can see Virat Kohli wearing a brown coloured tee and flaunting a big smile as he takes the selfie. Behind them, we can also see the colourful play area. The play area has green, blue, and yellow fencing around with flooring of the same colour and has a small bike too. Indeed, it looks extremely cute.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her comeback film. She will be soon seen in Chakda ‘Xpress, playing the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami on the silver screen. She is often snapped practicing to ace her gaming skills. In fact, she also keeps sharing pictures and videos of her training hard for the film. The actress was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. This is going to be her first film after becoming a mother.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma steps out in the city with daughter Vamika, gets papped; PHOTOS