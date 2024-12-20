Virat Kohli gets irked as Australian media tries to click his and Anushka Sharma's kids without permission; 'You can't film without asking me'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are some of the most private celebs in the industry who barely make any public appearances. Soon after giving birth to their second child, a boy they named Akaay, the celebs moved to London to care for their kids. Now, a video of the cricketer has surfaced online in which he can be seen being furious with the Australian media at the Melbourne Airport as they tried to capture his kids without his permission.

Microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) started buzzing when a user posted a video of Virat Kohli. In the clip, the Indian cricketer can be seen standing at Melbourne Airport interacting with the media. But he didn’t have a happy conversation with them. The viral video shows Kohli lashing out at the Australian media for pointing their cameras directly at his kids, Vamika and Akaay, who were present with him at the airport.

In the video, Virat can be seen donning a blue t-shirt with a pair of pants and a cap. Wearing his power glasses, her carried a backpack along. Describing in detail what happened at the moment, the user penned, “Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Virat Kohli was seen confronting the Australian media at the Melbourne Airport due to the presence of cameras allegedly being directed at his family. He requested the media not to click his kids without asking him.”

For the unknown, Virat and Anushka Sharma have been living in London since the actress delivered their second child in the city, earlier this year on February 15. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the celebs will be seen moving to the city permanently.

Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli's childhood coach confirmed to Dainik Jagran, “Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket.” Reports also suggested that the couple owns a property in London and will most likely live there once they move.

