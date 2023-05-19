Virat Kohli gets on video call with Anushka Sharma after scoring century; Fans call it a 'beautiful moment'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in town. They leave their fans in awe with their social media PDA. On Thursday, Anushka and Virat were seen dishing out major couple goals after the duo was spotted talking to each other on a video call. The whole country was over the moon after Virat scored a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL match. The RCB vs SH match was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Fans gush over Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after they get clicked talking to each other on video call

After the match, Virat and Anushka were spotted chatting over a video call. In no time, the same was noticed by their fans. The clips of Virat and Anushka's video call went viral on the Internet. Fans shared the clips on social media and they were seen gushing over the duo. They went on to call it a 'beautiful moment'. A fan wrote, "Virat Kohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma after the match. The most beautiful moment!" Another fan wrote, "Virat on video call with anushka sharma after his 100 smiling like anythingg!!!" Others were seen dropping red heart emojis. Have a look:

On Thursday night, Anushka even cheered for Virat for his solid performance. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "He is (dynamite emoji) What a inning." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Anushka recently made headlines after she was seen taking a bike ride with her bodyguard with a helmet. The video was shared online and it was noticed by the Mumbai Police. After netizens tagged Mumbai Police, they fined Anushka's bodyguard for riding the bike with a helmet. Mumbai Traffic Police imposed Rs 10,500 on the rider (Sonu Shaikh). They also issued a challan under Sec 129/194, Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)18. Later, the Mumbai Traffic Police confirmed that the rider paid the fine of Rs 10,500.

Work front

Anushka was recently seen making a special appearance in Qala. Next, she will be seen in Chakda 'Xpress. The actress will be seen essaying the role of the former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will mark her return to the films post her daughter Vamika's birth.

