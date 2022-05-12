Virat Kohli gives major fitness goals as he shares his workout videos; Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh REACT

Virat Kohli has been known for his presence on social media. The ace Indian cricketer often treats fans with his pics from the cricket ground and even takes the internet by storm as she shares glimpses of his happy moments with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. However, Virat is making the headlines today as he has shared two videos of himself wherein he was working out in the gym and it has got the social media buzzing.

In the video, Virat was dishing out major fitness goals as he was sweating out hard in the gym. He was dressed in an orange coloured vest and white shorts for the workout and was undergoing weight training. The first video feature Virat lifting heavy weights while he was doing a leg workout in the next video. These videos certainly drove away the midweek blues. Soon, Ranveer Singh took to the comment section and dropped crossed swords emoticon. On the other, Anushka Sharma’s comment on the post also grabbed the eyeballs as she wrote, “Hottie” along with fire emoticons.

Take a look at Virat Kohli’s post:

Earlier, Virat Kohli had created a buzz as he shared his idea of freedom during his recent interview. During the interview, he drew hills a river stream, a cute little home and even three stick figures. Explaining his drawing, Virat, said, “That's us.. three of us. That's a house somewhere in the hills, a stream flowing”. To note, Virat, being the doting father that he is, makes sure to spend quality time with his family as and when possible.

In fact, Virat and Anushka have made sure to keep the identity of their daughter hidden so far. The power couple had even released a statement in this regard after Vamika’s pic went viral during the One Day International ODI series between India and South Africa. The statement read as, “Hi guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!"

Also Read: Home in the hills with Anushka Sharma & daughter Vamika: Virat Kohli draws his idea of freedom