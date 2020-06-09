Virat Kohli had cracked a joke when he first met now wife Anushka Sharma; Reveals he didn't know what to do

Virat Kohli spoke about his first meeting with Anushka Sharma in an interview earlier and well, it sure turned out to be an interesting one.

and Virat Kohli make for an undoubtedly adorable duo and after having been together for all these years, we still can't seem to get enough of the two. They got married back in 2017, however, they have dated each other for a while before the big day. None the elss, their first meeting happened to be on the sets of an ad they were to shoot together and while we know how that turned out, the story behind their first meeting is indeed sweet.

Virat had revealed in an interview how he was nervous when he first met her and ended up cracking a joke about her heels. However, while he thought he was being funny and said it because he felt it was a funny thing to say, it turned out to be rather weird. He added how he was also nervous because she is an actress and has been on sets regularly and is very confident. However, it looks like it all worked out just fine and now, they are one of the best couples in B-town after all.

Well, while that's a sweet story, the two continue living their story as they have been making the most of their time together and keep sharing glimpses of their time at home with the fans. In fact, their videos and photos have kept all the fans rather entertained and even though we can't wait to see more of the two, fans have been celebrating the two just right. In fact, recently, a photo of Anushka Sharma that was loved by everyone, also received all hearts from the photographer himself, husband Kohli.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli cracked up Anushka Sharma by hiding his face at the airport during their dating days

Credits :Vogue

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×