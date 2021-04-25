Virat Kohli is a hardworking daddy as he poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth with wifey Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying their current phase of life with little munchkin Vamika.

and Virat Kohli are considered a power couple. And ever since their daughter Vamika has arrived, the couple has been on their toes. The couple has not revealed her face to the world as they want her to keep away from the media glare. Any picture of the couple goes viral in no time and this time also it happened. A new picture has surfaced online in which Anushka and Virat are seen posing with cricketer Kushaal Wadhwani. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was the burp cloth of Vamika on daddy Virat’s shoulder.

The actual picture was shared by cricketer on his official Instagram handle and he captioned it as ‘You know I had to keep it for the 100th post.” In the picture, the trio is seen smiling as they pose for the picture. On Virat's shoulder, one can see a burp cloth and it looks like the daddy decided to pose casually with it. Earlier, Anushka had also posed with a burp cloth and had called it her new favourite accessory.

Fans are in awe of Virat for being performing daddy duties in between the ongoing IPL series. Recently, Virat and Anushka and their 3-month-old daughter Vamika returned to Mumbai from Chennai for the upcoming matches of IPL.

Recently, another picture of the couple was seen wherein they were seen posing with Royal Challengers Bangalore player Mohammed Azharuddeen. The actress had embraced motherhood this year and has even started shooting. She was supposed to be back in May but cut down her maternity break.

