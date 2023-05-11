Virat Kohli has a hilarious reaction to paps calling Anushka Sharma ‘Anushka Sir’; WATCH

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the coolest couples in town. Be it their style, their swag or their nature, everything seems to be loved by their fans. They never hesitate in showering love on each other and often set couple goals. They are quite friendly with the paparazzi as well and share a warm bond with them. Last night, the stylish duo hosted a dinner party for the entire team of Royal Challengers Bangalore at Kohli’s restaurant One8 amidst the Indian Premier League going on. Apart from their chic attires, what caught our attention was their fun banter with the paps. Scroll down to hear it.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have a fun banter with paparazzi

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma looked stylish in their party attires last night. Both of them kept it simple yet made for a gorgeous-looking couple. The Chakda Xpress actress looked like a vision in white flared pants and a white-coloured sleeveless top with stripes. Virat on the other hand looked dapper in a printed shirt that he paired over black pants. As the couple came out of the restaurant to pose for the paps, they started asking them to look in their direction. One of them mistakenly screamed ‘Anushka Sir’. To this, Virat had a hilarious reaction which even made his wife laugh. Virat jokingly said, ‘Virat mam bhi bol de’ and started smiling.

Check it out:

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma is all set to break her hiatus of almost 4 years and return with her movie Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and Anushka will be playing the titular role. She has been sharing glimpses from her prep for the film and even from the sets that has got all our excitement levels to another level. Anushka was last seen in a special role in Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri starrer Qala in a song. Her last big screen appearance was with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai starrer Zero.

