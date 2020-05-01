Virat Kohli has the sweetest birthday wish for his 'love' Anushka Sharma; Says 'You light up my world'

As Anushka Sharma turns 32 today, husband Virat Kohli has penned down a sweet birthday note for her. Check out his post.

The very beautiful and talented turns a year older today and wishes have been pouring in for her from every nook and corner of the country on this special occasion. The diva began her journey in Bollywood back in 2008 with the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi co-starring and the rest is history. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has acted in multiple movies to date most of which have been declared hits.

As of now, someone very special has wished Anushka on her birthday and he is none other than her hubby dearest himself, Virat Kohli. The Indian cricketer writes, “You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you.” He has also shared a candid picture of the two of them sitting together and having some conversation. It’s really adorable how Anushka and Virat are smiling while looking at each other and there is no denying this fact.

Check out Virat Kohli’s post below:

Anushka looks undeniably pretty in an all-white dress while Virat, on the other hand, is seen wearing a black t-shirt and khaki-colored trousers. We cannot help but notice the birthday cake nearby which means the two of them had a sweet and simple birthday celebration at home. Talking about Anushka, the actress was last seen in the movie Zero that was released in 2018. It also featured Shah Rukh Khan and in the lead roles. The actress is yet to announce her upcoming projects yet.

