Virat Kohli has THIS reaction to Anushka Sharma’s stunning attire from last night’s event; Find out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and we love to see them shower love on each other be it on social media or in real life..Last night the power couple set the internet on fire with their stunning looks at an event in Mumbai. Both looked super stylish in their glamorous avatars and we bet you would find it difficult to take your eyes off them. Today, the actress shared a couple of her solo pictures flaunting her last night’s look, and hubby Virat could not stop himself from showering love on her.

Virat Kohli showers love on Anushka Sharma’s look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma shared a couple of her pictures. In the first picture, we can see Anushka posing for the picture wherein she is flaunting her left profile. Her off-shoulder dress, the hair strands which are flying in the air and falling perfectly on her face, the dewy makeup, and beautiful accessories make her look gorgeous. The next picture is her full-frame pose as she stands in front of a gorgeous-looking green couch. We all know that Anushka’s smile is one of the prettiest and in this next picture, we can see her flaunting just that. Taking to her comments section, we can see hubby Virat Kohli posting a red heart emoji.

Check out the post and the comment:

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma will soon be making a comeback on the silver screen with Chakda Xpress. This film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, an Indian cricketer. Anushka will be seen playing the role of Jhulan. The actress was last seen in a special role in a song in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Before this, she was seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.