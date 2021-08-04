Virat Kohli on his late father not seeing daughter Vamika: You sit down and think what if he was still here

It has been six months since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika. However, the parents have not yet disclosed their daughter's identity and have also established a strict protocol with the paparazzi of no photos. While they have shared glimpses on social media, the couple continue to keep her identity closely guarded.

In a recent chat with cricketer Dinesh Karthik ahead of India’s Test series in England, Virat Kohli talked about his daughter Vamika and how his late father hasn't seen him play for India. When asked by Karthik if he misses his father and how he hasn't seen Vamika, Virat wondered what it would've been like.

"He hasn’t seen me play. Now with our daughter, I have seen the happiness on my mother’s face. You sit down and think what if he was still here," Virat said.

The Indian skipper was also asked about his first meet with Anushka and he recalled, "I joke around with everyone. I was joking around with her as well. She said, ‘it was the first time I saw someone around me joking about the things I have experienced as a child.’ So, that really connected."

Virat Kohli's father passed away in 2006 due to a cardiac arrest. He is currently in the UK for India’s Test series in England and is accompanied by and daughter Vamika since June. Their photos with the rest of the Indian players seems to have taken social media by storm over the last few weeks.

